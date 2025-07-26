Fallen Heroes: Three Thai Soldiers Honoured After Border Clash

The 25th Military Circle (MTHB. 25) today held a solemn ceremony to honour three brave soldiers who tragically lost their lives defending Thailand's sovereignty during recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The dignified farewell took place at Weerawatyothin Camp Hospital, as their bodies were prepared for return to their hometowns for funeral rites.

The fallen heroes, all attached to the 6th Long Range Reconnaissance Company, were identified as:

Sergeant First Class Kritsada Noikhot

Sergeant First Class Jirayu Singhon

Sergeant First Class Noppol Boonlert

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Maj Gen Chainakorn Kijkana, Commander of the 25th Military Circle, and Weeraichai Prasertso, Deputy Governor of Surin Province.

Military officers, Royal Volunteers 904, Royal Initiative Volunteers, and the grieving families and relatives of the soldiers were also present to pay their respects and bid a final, honourable farewell.

The soldiers sacrificed their lives amid ongoing hostilities that have seen an escalation of violence along the shared border, underscoring the perilous reality faced by those on the front lines.