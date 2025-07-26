Cambodia calls for immediate ceasefire with Thailand as clashes continue for second day

Cambodia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Chhea Keo, called for an immediate ceasefire with Thailand following two consecutive days of intense fighting between the two nations. The call came after a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, as reported by AFP.

"Cambodia requests an unconditional ceasefire and urges both sides to resolve the dispute peacefully," said Chhea Keo.

He questioned Thailand’s claim that Cambodia, being smaller and militarily less developed than its neighbour, initiated the conflict.

“The Security Council calls on both sides to exercise the utmost restraint and to resolve the issue through diplomacy. This is what we are also calling for,” he added.