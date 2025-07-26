Cambodia calls for immediate ceasefire with Thailand as clashes continue for second day

Cambodia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Chhea Keo, called for an immediate ceasefire with Thailand following two consecutive days of intense fighting between the two nations. The call came after a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, as reported by AFP.
"Cambodia requests an unconditional ceasefire and urges both sides to resolve the dispute peacefully," said Chhea Keo.
He questioned Thailand’s claim that Cambodia, being smaller and militarily less developed than its neighbour, initiated the conflict.
“The Security Council calls on both sides to exercise the utmost restraint and to resolve the issue through diplomacy. This is what we are also calling for,” he added.
While other UNSC members declined to comment, Cambodia's call for a ceasefire comes amid escalating tensions, following continued clashes near Ta Muen Thom Temple on the Thai-Cambodian border since July 24. The conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides, raising concerns within the international community over the potential spread of hostilities in the region.
At the same time, Cambodia formally protested to the UNSC, accusing Thailand of engaging in a "pre-planned invasion" and committing severe violations of international law.