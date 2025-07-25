Thailand expresses disappointment as Cambodia commits severe war crimes

At the Government House on Friday, Phumtham addressed the situation Thailand is currently facing, with threats from Cambodia. Despite the country's patience and restraint in the face of provocations, Thailand has chosen to pursue peaceful methods within the framework of international law and humanitarian principles.
“It is deeply disappointing that Cambodia has chosen to use military force first,” he remarked, adding that this constitutes a serious violation of international law and humanitarian principles.
Phumtham noted that the Cambodian troops’ attack on hospitals and civilian areas, over 20 km beyond the border, had resulted in 13 civilian deaths, including children, women, and the elderly, as well as significant damage to the properties of citizens.
“This is considered a severe war crime,” he stressed.
Phumtham further explained that yesterday, the Foreign Minister briefed the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the facts, and the government sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council, condemning the indiscriminate attacks, especially those targeting innocent civilians.
He added that the government has also called on the international community to join in condemning this inhumane action.
The government extends its deepest condolences for the loss of its citizens and assures that, throughout this time, the government, military, and all relevant agencies have not remained passive.
Since the first gunshot was fired, the Thai military has focused solely on military targets in Cambodia, acting in self-defence under international law, and has destroyed Cambodia’s military strongholds.
Phumtham went on to say that Thai authorities are currently organising the evacuation of affected civilians, numbering in the hundreds of thousands.
"The government has also set compensation guidelines for the families of the deceased, both military and civilian, at 1 million baht per person; 700,000 baht for those with disabilities; 200,000 baht for the seriously injured; and 100,000 baht for those with lesser injuries," he said.
He added that Thai authorities have coordinated with all airlines to arrange special flights to safely bring Thai citizens back home.
"Tomorrow, the Minister will visit four provinces—Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram—to reassure the people in these areas that they are safe and to boost morale," he added.
Phumtham emphasised that this is a time for all Thai people to unite in spirit to offer support to the soldiers performing their duties in defending sovereignty and ensuring the safety of civilians in the affected areas.
“I would like to emphasise that this is not a conflict between the people of the two countries nor a declaration of war, but rather a border clash in defence of sovereignty and retaliation against the aggressors,” he said.
Finally, he expressed immense gratitude for the unparalleled kindness of Their Majesties the King and Queen, who have shown deep concern for the welfare of the troops and citizens injured in the unrest.
Their Majesties have graciously accepted all injured persons under their royal patronage, he added.