Thailand expresses disappointment as Cambodia commits severe war crimes

Phumtham went on to say that Thai authorities are currently organising the evacuation of affected civilians, numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

"The government has also set compensation guidelines for the families of the deceased, both military and civilian, at 1 million baht per person; 700,000 baht for those with disabilities; 200,000 baht for the seriously injured; and 100,000 baht for those with lesser injuries," he said.

He added that Thai authorities have coordinated with all airlines to arrange special flights to safely bring Thai citizens back home.

"Tomorrow, the Minister will visit four provinces—Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram—to reassure the people in these areas that they are safe and to boost morale," he added.

Phumtham emphasised that this is a time for all Thai people to unite in spirit to offer support to the soldiers performing their duties in defending sovereignty and ensuring the safety of civilians in the affected areas.

“I would like to emphasise that this is not a conflict between the people of the two countries nor a declaration of war, but rather a border clash in defence of sovereignty and retaliation against the aggressors,” he said.

Finally, he expressed immense gratitude for the unparalleled kindness of Their Majesties the King and Queen, who have shown deep concern for the welfare of the troops and citizens injured in the unrest.

Their Majesties have graciously accepted all injured persons under their royal patronage, he added.