Phumtham declines to confirm Thaksin will attend coalition leaders’ get-together

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday declined to confirm whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra would attend an informal dinner talk among core members of the coalition parties scheduled for Tuesday.

Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, interior minister, and a key figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said the dinner meeting would take place at 5pm on Tuesday.

When asked whether Thaksin—widely seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai—would join the gathering, Phumtham replied:

“You’ll have to ask Thaksin. But the talk will go ahead as a normal get-together of coalition leaders.”