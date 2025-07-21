Phumtham declines to confirm Thaksin will attend coalition leaders’ get-together

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday declined to confirm whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra would attend an informal dinner talk among core members of the coalition parties scheduled for Tuesday.
Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, interior minister, and a key figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said the dinner meeting would take place at 5pm on Tuesday.
When asked whether Thaksin—widely seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai—would join the gathering, Phumtham replied:
“You’ll have to ask Thaksin. But the talk will go ahead as a normal get-together of coalition leaders.”
Asked what would be discussed at the meeting, Phumtham said it would simply be a chance for leaders of the coalition parties to meet, talk, and exchange views.
Pressed again on Thaksin’s possible attendance, Phumtham said:
“Everything will be in accordance with the law. Normally, this kind of meeting isn’t open to outsiders. We’ve not yet decided whether reporters will be allowed in to take photos.”
He also declined to confirm whether any opposition MPs had been invited to the informal gathering.
When asked whether Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra would help campaign in the upcoming by-election in Si Sa Ket’s Constituency 5, Phumtham said he had no idea. He added that campaign decisions would rest with the party’s executive board.