Fierce clashes as Cambodia launches multiple attacks at Chong Ta Thao-Phu Makua Hill

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

Fierce clashes erupted at Chong Ta Thao-Phu Makua Hill as Cambodian forces launched multiple attacks along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) have released a report on the ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border on Friday (July 25), as reported by the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM). 

The report states that fighting has been continuous along several key areas of the border, with Cambodia initiating multiple heavy weapon attacks, resulting in significant tension in the region.

The situation in important areas is summarised as follows:

  • 8.30am, Chong Bok: Heavy artillery exchanges between Thai forces and Cambodian BM-21 rockets.
  • Chong An Ma: Cambodia launched an attack, destroying the equestrian monument and surrounding buildings.
  • Chamtae: Thai forces responded with infantry and tanks to reclaim the area.
  • Chong Ta Thao: Cambodia used 15 tanks as a base for artillery attacks.
  • Khao Phra Wihan: Thai forces maintained a strong defensive stance.
  • Phu Makua Hill: Ongoing artillery exchanges and attacks.
  • Chong Chom: Alternating battles continued.
  • Prasat Takwai: Cambodia reinforced troops in the area.
  • Prasat Ta Muen Thom: Thai forces strengthened their defences, while Cambodia attempted repeated attacks.

On July 25 alone, the casualties from the Thai-Cambodian border clashes are as follows:

Civilians:

  • Seriously injured: 3 additional cases
  • Slightly injured: 1 additional case
  • Moderately injured: 3 fewer (released after treatment)

Military:

  • Killed in action: 4 additional soldiers
  • Injured: 15 additional soldiers

Cumulative totals since the start of the conflict:

Civilians:

  • Dead: 13
  • Seriously injured: 10
  • Moderately injured: 10
  • Slightly injured: 13
  • Total: 46

Military:

  • Dead: 5
  • Injured: 29
  • Total: 34

The RTARF expressed condolences and honoured the sacrifices of soldiers who gave their lives to protect the nation’s sovereignty. It condemned the Cambodian forces for committing clear acts of war crimes, including:

  • Deliberate attacks on civilians and non-military structures
  • Destruction of public facilities such as schools and monuments
  • Indiscriminate use of heavy weaponry
  • Establishing artillery bases in civilian areas and using civilians as human shields

These actions are serious violations of the laws and customs of war. Thailand calls on the international community to hold Hun Sen, the Cambodian leader, accountable as a war criminal for ordering and supporting these unjust invasions, the RTARF concluded.

