Fierce clashes as Cambodia launches multiple attacks at Chong Ta Thao-Phu Makua Hill

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) have released a report on the ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border on Friday (July 25), as reported by the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM).
The report states that fighting has been continuous along several key areas of the border, with Cambodia initiating multiple heavy weapon attacks, resulting in significant tension in the region.
The situation in important areas is summarised as follows:
On July 25 alone, the casualties from the Thai-Cambodian border clashes are as follows:
Civilians:
Military:
Cumulative totals since the start of the conflict:
Civilians:
Military:
The RTARF expressed condolences and honoured the sacrifices of soldiers who gave their lives to protect the nation’s sovereignty. It condemned the Cambodian forces for committing clear acts of war crimes, including:
These actions are serious violations of the laws and customs of war. Thailand calls on the international community to hold Hun Sen, the Cambodian leader, accountable as a war criminal for ordering and supporting these unjust invasions, the RTARF concluded.