On July 25 alone, the casualties from the Thai-Cambodian border clashes are as follows:

Civilians:

Seriously injured: 3 additional cases

Slightly injured: 1 additional case

Moderately injured: 3 fewer (released after treatment)

Military:

Killed in action: 4 additional soldiers

Injured: 15 additional soldiers

Cumulative totals since the start of the conflict:

Civilians:

Dead: 13

Seriously injured: 10

Moderately injured: 10

Slightly injured: 13

Total: 46

Military:

Dead: 5

Injured: 29

Total: 34

The RTARF expressed condolences and honoured the sacrifices of soldiers who gave their lives to protect the nation’s sovereignty. It condemned the Cambodian forces for committing clear acts of war crimes, including:

Deliberate attacks on civilians and non-military structures

Destruction of public facilities such as schools and monuments

Indiscriminate use of heavy weaponry

Establishing artillery bases in civilian areas and using civilians as human shields

These actions are serious violations of the laws and customs of war. Thailand calls on the international community to hold Hun Sen, the Cambodian leader, accountable as a war criminal for ordering and supporting these unjust invasions, the RTARF concluded.