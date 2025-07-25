Martial law declared in eight districts of Chanthaburi and Trat amid border conflict

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

The Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command declared martial law in eight districts across both provinces on Friday, effective immediately.

According to the announcement, it has become necessary to deploy military forces to protect the country from external threats, as Cambodia has used force and weapons to invade Thai territory along the border.

This action is essential to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the lives and property of Thai citizens.

As a result, martial law has been declared in additional areas, as follows:

  • Chanthaburi province: Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maew, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut districts.
     
  • Trat province: Khao Saming district.

This declaration is effective immediately.

The announcement also referenced the imposition of martial law across the kingdom, as per the Council for Democratic Reform under Constitutional Monarchy's declaration on September 19, 2000. 

It further noted that subsequent royal decrees had lifted martial law in some areas and reinstated it in others, with the latest decree issued on December 31, 2007.

 

