Russia calls for restraint and dialogue amid escalating Thai-Cambodian border conflict

Russia has expressed concern over the growing tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border and is urging both nations to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution.

The Russian News Agency TASS reported on Thursday, July 24, that Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, called on both sides to avoid further escalation and engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

Zakharova emphasised that many territorial disputes globally are a result of colonial legacies and stated that, given the deteriorating situation in the Asia-Pacific region, it is crucial to find ways to resolve such conflicts through unity and solidarity, particularly in the context of ASEAN.

