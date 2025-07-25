South Korea urges Thailand and Cambodia to resolve conflict peacefully

The South Korean news outlet ChosunBiz reported on July 25, 2025, that the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement urging a peaceful resolution to the military tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over their border dispute.
The statement reads:
“The government expresses its deep concern and offers sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and to their families due to this incident.”
“We urge both Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate tensions and resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue.”
Details From South Korean Media
According to a report by YTN Television, citing a statement from the Thai military, the incident began after the sound of Cambodian drones was heard circling the area. Six armed Cambodian soldiers approached a Thai military base and opened fire, sparking a firefight. During the clash, Cambodian forces reportedly used various weapons, including Russian-made BM-21 multiple rocket launchers. At least two Thai soldiers were injured.
The report also broadcast live footage from Thailand, showing civilians running and hiding in concrete bunkers, with sounds of explosions heard intermittently.
In contrast, Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that Thai forces initiated the attack.
South Korean Netizens React
Several South Korean netizens left comments in support of Thailand, expressing strong emotions and historical loyalty:
“Thailand is a blood ally. Nothing can replace the blood of Thai soldiers.”
“I don’t waste time—I support Thailand. We must not forget the help Thailand gave us 70 years ago.”
“I side with Thailand, which helped Korea during the Korean War.”
“Cambodia was the one who started this, yet now pretends to be the victim. What kind of good people bomb hospitals, schools, and kill children? Only fools would believe Cambodia’s lies. It’s truly sad.”
“Cambodia deliberately launched rockets at innocent Thai civilians who had nothing to do with the military base. This should be condemned by the whole world.”
“When I visited Cambodia, everyone from flight attendants to airport staff was rude and just asking for money. I felt worse there than in China. So honestly, I wouldn’t feel bad if everything failed.”