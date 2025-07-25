South Korea urges Thailand and Cambodia to resolve conflict peacefully

The South Korean news outlet ChosunBiz reported on July 25, 2025, that the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement urging a peaceful resolution to the military tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over their border dispute.

The statement reads:

“The government expresses its deep concern and offers sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and to their families due to this incident.”

“We urge both Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate tensions and resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue.”