Thailand launches operation “Trat Pikhat Pairee 1” in response to Cambodia’s border attack

On July 26, clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces along the border entered their third day, as Cambodian troops expanded their attack zone to the area of Ban Chamrak, Trat Province, at 05:10 AM. In response, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command launched a counteroffensive.
The Royal Thai Navy then initiated operation "Trat Pikhat Pairee 1" (Trat Strike 1) to drive back the Cambodian forces who had encroached on three points along the Thai border. By 05:40 AM, Thai naval forces succeeded in pushing Cambodian forces back.
On Friday, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command declared martial law across eight districts in both provinces, effective immediately, to safeguard the nation against external threats. The Cambodian forces had reportedly used force and weapons to invade Thai territory along the border.
The martial law applies to the following districts:
1. Chanthaburi Province: Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maew, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut.
2. Trat Province: Khao Saming.
Additionally, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command issued a notice closing all border crossing points along the Thai-Cambodian border, both by land and sea, as part of enhanced security measures to preserve sovereignty.
The following restrictions are now in place:
These measures are intended to strengthen the security of the border and maintain Thailand’s territorial integrity.