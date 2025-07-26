Thailand launches operation “Trat Pikhat Pairee 1” in response to Cambodia’s border attack

On Friday, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command declared martial law across eight districts in both provinces, effective immediately, to safeguard the nation against external threats. The Cambodian forces had reportedly used force and weapons to invade Thai territory along the border.

The martial law applies to the following districts:

1. Chanthaburi Province: Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maew, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut.

2. Trat Province: Khao Saming.



Additionally, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command issued a notice closing all border crossing points along the Thai-Cambodian border, both by land and sea, as part of enhanced security measures to preserve sovereignty.

The following restrictions are now in place:

No vehicles are allowed to cross the border in either direction.

The movement of people, including for trade and tourism, is prohibited.

All maritime traffic within Thai waters under the responsibility of the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command is also halted.

These measures are intended to strengthen the security of the border and maintain Thailand’s territorial integrity.