Navy chief commands marine operations in Trat

Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit travelled to Trat on Thursday afternoon to personally oversee an operation to defend Thailand’s maritime territories.

Jirapol was scheduled to arrive at the naval base in Trat at 2:30 pm to command the naval defence operations in Trat and Chanthaburi against Cambodia.

The marine operations were planned as part of the defence efforts after Cambodian troops opened fire on Thailand along the Surin border.