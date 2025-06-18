Cambodian troops fire into the sky near Trat border late Tuesday night

The commander of a marine unit at the border in Trat said Cambodian troops fired into the sky near the Thai-Cambodian border in Trat late Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday.

Capt Paris Wongpensri, commander of the Trat marine unit, said Cambodian troops fired into the sky several times from 11 pm on Tuesday to 2 am on Wednesday.

Paris said it could not be pinpointed which units of Cambodian troops fired the bullets, but they apparently fired at drones.

He added that several drones were flown at that time, but it could not be established which side flew the drones.

Paris said the gunfire was heard over the Banthad mountains in Tambon Chamrak of Trat’s Mueang district, and there were no reports of injuries.