Cambodian troops fire into the sky near Trat border late Tuesday night

The commander of a marine unit at the border in Trat said Cambodian troops fired into the sky near the Thai-Cambodian border in Trat late Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday.
Capt Paris Wongpensri, commander of the Trat marine unit, said Cambodian troops fired into the sky several times from 11 pm on Tuesday to 2 am on Wednesday.
Paris said it could not be pinpointed which units of Cambodian troops fired the bullets, but they apparently fired at drones.
He added that several drones were flown at that time, but it could not be established which side flew the drones.
Paris said the gunfire was heard over the Banthad mountains in Tambon Chamrak of Trat’s Mueang district, and there were no reports of injuries.
The marine commander also sought cooperation from the media not to take aerial photos of Thai military presence along the border, as doing so would expose Thai military positions to Cambodia.
Paris admitted that the Thai side had moved personnel and weapons along the Trat border in preparation for maintaining security.
He said the marine unit had been deployed to take position to protect the border, so the public need not panic.
Since the border skirmish near the Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28, both sides had built up troop presence along the border to confront each other.