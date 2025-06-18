Poipet casinos see sharp drop in visitors after Thai border ban

Although both countries have expressed their intention to resolve the border dispute through negotiations, a joint meeting on June 14 failed to conclude, leaving the situation still sensitive and having a clear negative impact on the local economy. The hotel industry, in particular, relies heavily on Thai tourists and workers.



Donaco has warned that the continued drop in hotel occupancy and the significant loss of casino patrons in Poipet could inevitably affect the company’s overall revenue for June.

IAG further noted that the ongoing situation coincides with Thailand's exploration of the potential for legalising casinos within its borders. If successful, this move could alter the travel dynamics of Thai gamblers and reduce security risks associated with reliance on foreign casinos.

For businesses in Poipet, however, the impact is already being felt, with hotel occupancy plunging by 42%. This could signal a short-term crisis exacerbated by the unresolved border tensions.

Donaco's revenue decline continued into Q1 2025

Additional information from IAG reveals that, on April 29, 2025, Donaco, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), reported a 10% drop in its total revenue for Q1 2025, falling to approximately US$6.4 million. This decline was attributed to poor performance within the VIP customer segment at Star Vegas Casino in Poipet.

The report highlighted that Star Vegas' net revenue fell by 28.7% compared to the previous year, and by 12.4% from Q4 2024, despite a slight increase in the number of players from 872 to 928. The total number of players in Q1 decreased slightly to 957 from 1,033 in the previous quarter.

Donaco noted that Star Vegas suffered losses from its VIP segment, with a negative win rate of -1.5%, which caused the casino’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) to drop nearly 50%, down to approximately US$2.2 million.

Meanwhile, Donaco's Aristo International Casino, located near the northern Vietnam-China border, maintained stable net revenue of approximately US$2.4 million, with an EBITDA of approximately US$1.5 million.

Additionally, Donaco managed to bolster its liquidity in Q1 2025, increasing its cash reserves from US$23.3 million to US$25.7 million.