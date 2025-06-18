Phumtham clarifies Cambodia's stance on RBC talks amid border tensions

Phumtham, who also holds the position of Minister of Defence, spoke at Government House on Wednesday (June 18) regarding Cambodia’s encouragement of nationalistic protests against Thailand. He emphasised that everyone loves their country, and Cambodia is no exception.

When asked if Thailand needs to reiterate its position on the four disputed areas with Cambodia, Phumtham explained that discussions on border issues had taken place at the Thai-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) last week. The next meeting will be at the Regional Boundary Committee (RBC) level, and recent reports claiming Cambodia would not attend were inaccurate.