Phumtham clarifies Cambodia's stance on RBC talks amid border tensions

Phumtham, who also holds the position of Minister of Defence, spoke at Government House on Wednesday (June 18) regarding Cambodia’s encouragement of nationalistic protests against Thailand. He emphasised that everyone loves their country, and Cambodia is no exception.
When asked if Thailand needs to reiterate its position on the four disputed areas with Cambodia, Phumtham explained that discussions on border issues had taken place at the Thai-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) last week. The next meeting will be at the Regional Boundary Committee (RBC) level, and recent reports claiming Cambodia would not attend were inaccurate.
He clarified that border officials from both sides are currently in talks and have agreed on the direction. Cambodia simply requested time to consult with their superiors to set a meeting date, but they had not rejected the talks.
When asked about the frequent social media posts from Cambodian leaders, including the President of the Senate, Hun Sen, and Prime Minister Hun Manet, Phumtham responded that social media is a matter for each individual, Thailand adheres to legal principles and international standards. Thailand communicates clearly and formally in writing, and these statements represent a legal standard. Social media comments have no legal standing.
Regarding the potential influence of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in communicating with Cambodian leaders, Phumtham said that it would be better to ask Thaksin himself, as he could not speak on his behalf.