Thailand sets 1-month deadline to resolve Thai-Cambodian border issues with new operations centre



Ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border tensions

It is clear that Thailand has consistently followed Cambodia’s lead in managing border disputes, especially since the father-son duo of Hun Sen and Hun Manet launched their campaign to assert Cambodia’s sovereignty. This included taking the matter to the International Court of Justice regarding disputed areas like the Emerald Triangle (Mom Bei), Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei temples.

Even before the recent JBC meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia attempted to escalate tensions by cutting electricity and internet access to Thailand, hoping to prevent Thailand from using it as a bargaining chip.

In response, Thailand adjusted its game, using the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' social media channels to express disappointment that Cambodia had refused to cooperate on resolving specific issues and de-escalating tensions. Thailand made it clear it did not accept Cambodia’s move to bring the four disputed areas to the ICJ and rejected the use of a 1:200,000 scale map.

However, Hun Sen misjudged Thailand's reaction, expecting the Thai government to retaliate by closing the border. Instead, Prime Minister Paetongtarn convened a meeting with security agencies on June 16 at her Phitsanulok residence, announcing a deadline for Cambodia to stop using time-limited border openings. If Cambodia failed to comply within 24 hours, it would close the border entirely.

Contrary to expectations, Thailand did not close the border. Instead, PM Paetongtarn took a firmer stance, backed by military leaders, confirming Thailand’s unity in addressing the border issue. She appointed General Natthapon as head of the special committee to resolve the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

In response, Hun Sen quickly reversed course, blaming the domestic media for spreading misinformation. He clarified that Cambodia would not close all borders but would limit the closure to the Chanthaburi border, aimed at preventing Thai trucks carrying vegetables and fruits from entering Cambodia.



Thailand’s countermeasures

In response to Cambodia’s actions, Thailand has continued with its limited border opening measures. The goal is to pressure Cambodia to withdraw its thousands of soldiers and heavy weapons from the border area.

After Cambodia blocked Thai trucks carrying agricultural produce from entering Cambodia at the Ban Laem and Pak Kad border crossings in Chanthaburi, Thailand responded swiftly by closing down border crossings at Aranyaprathet and other natural crossings in Sa Kaeo Province, preventing Thai nationals from working in casinos or entertainment venues in Poipet, Cambodia.

This countermeasure has caused a significant drop in the number of Thai nationals crossing into Cambodia, from the usual 4,000–5,000 per day to fewer than 200 on the first day of the measure (June 17).

The situation between Thailand and Cambodia continues to escalate, and both sides are preparing for further diplomatic and economic challenges. The Thai government is determined to maintain pressure, aiming to resolve the situation and avoid a prolonged conflict.