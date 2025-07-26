Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Rages, Civilian Evacuations Mount

The armed conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border continues unabated, with both nations reinforcing their positions and heavy artillery fire impacting civilian areas, according to reports from the Royal Thai Army's 2nd Army Area Operations Centre and the Royal Thai Navy.

While no civilian casualties from these specific artillery strikes have been reported, the overall toll from the conflict continues to rise.

Cambodian casino workers have been evacuated from a casino situated opposite Chong Sai Taku in Buriram Province as the volatile situation persists.

On the afternoon of 25 July, Cambodian forces launched a barrage of heavy artillery, mortar, and BM-21 rocket attacks, attempting to advance into critical zones including Sam Tae, Phu Phee, Chong Ta Thao, and the Ta Muen Thom Temple area.

Thai forces retaliated with small arms, artillery, mortars, and airstrikes targeting areas in Chong Ahn Ma, Phu Phee, Chong Ta Thao, and Chong Bandai Hak.

Thai forces have successfully secured full control of Phu Makua, aligning with the 1:50,000 operational map. However, in the Ta Kwai Temple area, despite ongoing Cambodian encroachment attempts, Thai forces have limited their use of force due to the site's proximity to historical monuments.

The report highlights Phu Makua, the Ta Muen Thom Temple area, Chong Bok, Chong Ahn Ma, Sam Tae, and Chong Ta Thao as areas that have witnessed particularly heavy clashes.

Close monitoring is required for Kantharalak District in Si Sa Ket Province, and Kap Choeng and Phanom Dong Rak Districts in Surin Province.