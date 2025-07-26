Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Rages, Civilian Evacuations Mount

The armed conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border continues unabated, with both nations reinforcing their positions and heavy artillery fire impacting civilian areas, according to reports from the Royal Thai Army's 2nd Army Area Operations Centre and the Royal Thai Navy.
While no civilian casualties from these specific artillery strikes have been reported, the overall toll from the conflict continues to rise.
Cambodian casino workers have been evacuated from a casino situated opposite Chong Sai Taku in Buriram Province as the volatile situation persists.
On the afternoon of 25 July, Cambodian forces launched a barrage of heavy artillery, mortar, and BM-21 rocket attacks, attempting to advance into critical zones including Sam Tae, Phu Phee, Chong Ta Thao, and the Ta Muen Thom Temple area.
Thai forces retaliated with small arms, artillery, mortars, and airstrikes targeting areas in Chong Ahn Ma, Phu Phee, Chong Ta Thao, and Chong Bandai Hak.
Thai forces have successfully secured full control of Phu Makua, aligning with the 1:50,000 operational map. However, in the Ta Kwai Temple area, despite ongoing Cambodian encroachment attempts, Thai forces have limited their use of force due to the site's proximity to historical monuments.
The report highlights Phu Makua, the Ta Muen Thom Temple area, Chong Bok, Chong Ahn Ma, Sam Tae, and Chong Ta Thao as areas that have witnessed particularly heavy clashes.
Close monitoring is required for Kantharalak District in Si Sa Ket Province, and Kap Choeng and Phanom Dong Rak Districts in Surin Province.
Thai authorities anticipate that Cambodian forces may continue to target civilian areas with artillery strikes in an attempt to pressure the Thai government into ending the conflict under unfavourable terms.
Forces under the Burapha Task Force, 1st Army Area, have undertaken operations to dismantle Cambodian structures illegally erected within Thai territory.
These structures were deemed a violation of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). A total of four encroachment sites were removed – two in Ta Phraya District and two in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province.
New Front Opens in Trat
A significant development occurred in Trat Province, where Cambodia opened a new attack front at 05:10 on 26 July.
In response, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command launched “Operation Trat Phikhat Phai Ree 1” in Ban Cham Rak Village.
Thai forces and patrol vessels were swiftly deployed to repel and destroy Cambodian positions that had breached three Thai locations. By 06:40 on 26 July, Cambodian forces had withdrawn from the area.
Mass Evacuation and Humanitarian Aid
The conflict has led to a significant humanitarian crisis, with 97,431 civilians evacuated from high-risk border areas to designated safe zones and assembly centres across four provinces – an increase of 9,393 persons.
The breakdown of evacuees by province is: Buriram (1 site, 8,363 persons), Surin (51 sites, 39,350 persons), Si Sa Ket (82 sites, 35,009 persons), and Ubon Ratchathani (76 sites, 14,709 persons). The number of evacuees in Trat Province is currently being assessed.
Royal Volunteers are actively providing humanitarian assistance in the affected provinces, offering support at temporary shelters and disseminating vital information.
They are augmented by 129 Royal Volunteer 904 members and 2,480 civilian Royal Volunteers, alongside 220 members of the Territorial Defense Volunteer Corps.
Furthermore, seven royal mobile kitchens, supported by nine mobile kitchen trucks, have been established across the four provinces. Between 24 and 26 July, a total of 100,100 meal boxes were prepared and distributed to affected civilians.
Rising Casualty Toll
The Royal Thai Armed Forces have released updated casualty figures as of 14:00 on 26 July:
Additional casualties reported on 26 July:
Cumulative casualties since the beginning of the conflict:
The Royal Thai Armed Forces extended their deepest condolences to the families of those affected, condemning Cambodia’s “indiscriminate attacks” which they assert directly harm innocent civilians and violate humanitarian principles, international law, and regional security norms.
The Armed Forces reiterated their unwavering commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty and ensuring the peace and security of its people.