Thailand is gathering evidence of Cambodia’s ceasefire violations, plans to strengthen global communication

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday revealed that the Thai military and relevant agencies have been thoroughly collecting evidence of Cambodia's violations of the ceasefire agreement to prepare for clarifications to the international community.

Phumtham, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, stated that, while the evidence may include certain sensitive details, he could not confirm whether foreign mercenaries were involved, as the issue is delicate. However, he assured that Thailand and the Thai military would take every necessary action to protect the nation’s sovereignty.

Phumtham also confirmed that clashes are still occurring along the Thai-Cambodian border, but Thailand is managing the situation and heavy weapons have not been used.