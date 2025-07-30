Thailand is gathering evidence of Cambodia’s ceasefire violations, plans to strengthen global communication

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday revealed that the Thai military and relevant agencies have been thoroughly collecting evidence of Cambodia's violations of the ceasefire agreement to prepare for clarifications to the international community.
Phumtham, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, stated that, while the evidence may include certain sensitive details, he could not confirm whether foreign mercenaries were involved, as the issue is delicate. However, he assured that Thailand and the Thai military would take every necessary action to protect the nation’s sovereignty.
Phumtham also confirmed that clashes are still occurring along the Thai-Cambodian border, but Thailand is managing the situation and heavy weapons have not been used.
Regarding media criticism about Thailand’s military success but communication shortcomings, Phumtham acknowledged the concerns and vowed to improve communication strategies to make the information more efficient and effective.
"Currently, we are using the NBT channel, managed by the Public Relations Department, for communications. For minor issues or those that don’t have a significant impact, we broadcast live updates. However, for clear, important issues with serious implications, we use the Television Pool of Thailand, with NBT bringing all channels together for a joint broadcast. At this moment, we are communicating to the world and addressing feedback from the public and the media. We are working to improve and resolve issues as much as possible," he said.
When asked about the recent official visit by the Malaysian Army to Cambodia, Phumtham stressed the importance of ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, in facilitating negotiations. He emphasized that while individual country movements are their responsibility, he remains focused on working directly with Anwar Ibrahim.
On whether Thailand could still trust Cambodia following the ceasefire agreement on July 28, Phumtham firmly stated, “We have never trusted Cambodia from the beginning, based on their actions. We are now involving the international community, and we are happy to stand by our position of peace and seeking a solution without further loss of life or harm to our citizens.”
In response to a question about the new US ambassador to Thailand, who had previously suggested that Thailand might be at a disadvantage, Phumtham replied, “I speak only with Donald Trump, no one else.”