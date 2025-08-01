GBC meeting with Cambodia may be relocated to Malaysia and extended

Given the potential risks of holding the meeting in Cambodia during such tense times, Thailand suggested a third country—Malaysia—to host the talks.

“It’s not that we don’t trust Cambodia, but we don’t trust the current situation. They are inciting hatred and creating misunderstandings about Thailand among the Cambodian people. So, holding the meeting in Cambodia for several days might cause unrest. To ensure peace, we suggested that a third country host the meeting, and Malaysia has agreed,” General Nattapon said.

Regarding the extended meeting dates, Nattapon explained that a single day was not enough to address the agenda, and if discussions were not completed, they would be postponed until the next meeting. He emphasised that national interests must be prioritised and that any delay should be considered until the government’s objectives are met.