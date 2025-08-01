GBC meeting with Cambodia may be relocated to Malaysia and extended

Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, the acting Defence Minister, announced on Friday (August 1) that Thailand has requested an extension for the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting with Cambodia, proposing to hold it from August 4-7 and in Malaysia instead of Cambodia.
He revealed that Cambodia has agreed to the new dates after Thailand explained concerns about the Cambodian government’s media reports, which have fostered hostility towards Thailand among the Cambodian public.
Given the potential risks of holding the meeting in Cambodia during such tense times, Thailand suggested a third country—Malaysia—to host the talks.
“It’s not that we don’t trust Cambodia, but we don’t trust the current situation. They are inciting hatred and creating misunderstandings about Thailand among the Cambodian people. So, holding the meeting in Cambodia for several days might cause unrest. To ensure peace, we suggested that a third country host the meeting, and Malaysia has agreed,” General Nattapon said.
Regarding the extended meeting dates, Nattapon explained that a single day was not enough to address the agenda, and if discussions were not completed, they would be postponed until the next meeting. He emphasised that national interests must be prioritised and that any delay should be considered until the government’s objectives are met.
As for the involvement of observers from the United States and China, he noted that this was still under consideration. He clarified that this meeting is a bilateral negotiation, unlike the Malaysia-hosted ceasefire talks, and that no joint statements had been issued regarding the matter.
He also pointed out that the details of the discussions, including Thailand’s strategy for reclaiming Ta Kwai temple, could not be disclosed yet, as revealing them could put Thailand at a disadvantage.
When asked whether the negotiations would ensure Thai public satisfaction, Nattapon affirmed his commitment. “I will do my best to meet the expectations of the Thai people, even though it’s a difficult task,” he said.