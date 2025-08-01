Thai-Cambodian border situation stabilises as GBC talks to proceed, international observation allowed

On August 1, 2025, Thailand’s Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation provided an update on the current situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, which is described as peaceful. The centre outlined the next steps in handling the situation with a clear and transparent approach.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura revealed that Thailand had invited ambassadors from 11 countries, military attachés from 23 nations, and over 20 international media outlets to observe the affected areas in Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces. This visit also included a tour of refugee shelters and meetings with displaced families. The goal was to provide the international community with a direct view of the impact and demonstrate Thailand’s sincere commitment to addressing the situation in line with international law and human rights principles.

Regarding security, the situation remained stable between July 31 and August 1, with both sides maintaining their forces within their respective territories. The total number of casualties remained unchanged, with 14 fatalities and 38 injuries. Meanwhile, the number of refugees in the five provinces' shelters decreased to 167,121 from an accumulated 395,858, indicating some people's readiness to return home.