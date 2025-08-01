Thai-Cambodian border situation stabilises as GBC talks to proceed, international observation allowed

On August 1, 2025, Thailand’s Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation provided an update on the current situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, which is described as peaceful. The centre outlined the next steps in handling the situation with a clear and transparent approach.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura revealed that Thailand had invited ambassadors from 11 countries, military attachés from 23 nations, and over 20 international media outlets to observe the affected areas in Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces. This visit also included a tour of refugee shelters and meetings with displaced families. The goal was to provide the international community with a direct view of the impact and demonstrate Thailand’s sincere commitment to addressing the situation in line with international law and human rights principles.
Regarding security, the situation remained stable between July 31 and August 1, with both sides maintaining their forces within their respective territories. The total number of casualties remained unchanged, with 14 fatalities and 38 injuries. Meanwhile, the number of refugees in the five provinces' shelters decreased to 167,121 from an accumulated 395,858, indicating some people's readiness to return home.
In terms of assistance, the refugee shelters continued to receive medical care from government, private sector, and volunteer personnel. Activities to ease stress, particularly for children and young people, also garnered attention from the diplomatic and international community.
A key development to watch is the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, which will take place from August 4-7, 2025 in Malaysia. The meeting will start with a secretary-level discussion from August 4-6, before moving to the main negotiations on August 7. Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit will co-chair the talks, which will serve as a crucial platform to establish long-term cooperation for maintaining peace along the border.
Thai government representatives emphasised that Thailand has always adhered to international law and is committed to supporting all processes that lead to lasting peace, based on truth, transparency, and universally accepted human rights principles.