Thai Border Tourism Industry Faces Near-Collapse as Cambodia Conflict Triggers Mass Cancellations

Thailand's tourism industry along the Cambodia border is teetering on the brink of financial ruin as escalating tensions have triggered booking cancellations of 80-100% across affected provinces, according to official government assessments.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has released a comprehensive impact analysis covering the period from 25-28 July, revealing the devastating effect of border hostilities that began escalating in early May on the country's vital tourism sector.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool described the psychological toll on travellers, stating that border tensions have created deep uncertainty amongst tourists who are now avoiding or cancelling planned trips to affected regions entirely.

Complete Shutdowns in Border Areas

The eastern province of Sa Kaeo has experienced the most severe impact, with 100% cancellation or postponement rates in Aranyaprathet district, which borders Cambodia directly. Even Sa Kaeo's inland areas have seen 80% of bookings cancelled or deferred.

Neighbouring Chanthaburi province has recorded 80% cancellation rates across its tourist destinations, whilst Trat province has seen complete cancellations in all border-adjacent areas.

The popular island destinations have also suffered significant losses, with Ko Chang experiencing 10-30% cancellations, Ko Mak losing 20-30% of bookings, and Ko Kood facing the steepest decline at 50-60%.

