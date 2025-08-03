Army slams Cambodia for spreading false claims of Thai pre-emptive strike before GBC

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, denied rumors circulating on social media following claims that "Samdech Hun Sen," former Prime Minister of Cambodia, shared a post by the Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson stating that the Royal Thai Army had ordered the evacuation of Surin Province residents within the night in preparation for launching an attack on Cambodia before the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.
The Army spokesperson confirmed that such news is false. Currently, there is no urgent evacuation order for Surin residents as specified in the reported news.
Furthermore, past information presentations by the Cambodian Defense spokesperson have lacked sufficient credibility.
Therefore, the public is advised to follow news and information from official sources and not to believe or share false information that may cause panic in society.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army continues to strictly respect the ceasefire agreement but remains prepared to handle unexpected situations arising from Cambodian actions that tend to frequently violate it, including the observed reinforcement of personnel and military equipment in the area.