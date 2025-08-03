Cremation held for seven Thai civilians killed in Thai-Cambodian border clash

His Majesty the King graciously granted a special royal cremation ceremony at 3.30pm at Wat Maha Phuttharam in Mueang district.
The seven victims were named as: Rungrat, Taksaoporn, Phongsaphak, Kittisak, Arunrat, Sawitree, and Somsri.
Representing the government at the ceremony were Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai, and Deputy Education Minister Linthiphon Warinwatcharoj.
They were joined by senior government officials, local leaders, community representatives, relatives of the deceased, and members of the public.
Jiraporn extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and affirmed that the government would expedite measures to provide psychological and financial support to those affected, including the relatives and residents of border communities.
As an initial step, financial assistance from the disaster relief fund of the Prime Minister’s Office has been granted to the victims’ families. Additional measures will be introduced to ensure comprehensive support for affected citizens in all dimensions.