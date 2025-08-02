Foreign Ministry to brief foreign diplomats on August 4 to reaffirm facts on border conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it will hold a formal briefing for foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Thailand on Monday, August 4, 2025, to present verified evidence regarding recent hostilities along the Thai-Cambodian border.
This follows field visits by international diplomats and military attachés to affected areas in Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, where they observed firsthand the civilian damage caused by Cambodian rocket attacks.
Chayika Wongnapachant, adviser to the Foreign Minister, confirmed that the upcoming session will proactively clarify the situation and reinforce Thailand’s position. It will take place shortly after the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia.
In the same week, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will host a virtual meeting with Thai ambassadors, consuls general, and representatives worldwide to strengthen communication, counter disinformation, and reaffirm Thailand’s diplomatic stance.
Chayika noted that while military hostilities have ceased, the spread of false or distorted information continues, which Thailand must actively counter on the international stage.
She emphasised Thailand’s commitment to bilateral diplomacy with Cambodia and praised the role of ASEAN Chair Malaysia, whose facilitation led to the July 28 ceasefire. To ensure transparency, Thailand has invited ASEAN members, key peacekeeping states including the United States, China, and Japan, as well as 23 international media outlets to observe the situation directly.
The key messages Thailand intends to communicate are:
1. All information is verifiable and scientifically supported.
2. The diplomatic and military observer visits were conducted transparently and are open to scrutiny.
3. The evidence presented clearly shows Cambodia’s deliberate attacks on civilian areas within green zones, including petrol stations, convenience stores, hospitals, and schools—causing real civilian casualties, including children.
4. Thailand's military response was strictly in self-defence, to protect sovereignty and civilians—not an act of aggression.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated that the return of displaced civilians from evacuation centres will depend on bilateral agreements following the outcome of the upcoming GBC meeting.