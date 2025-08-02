Foreign Ministry to brief foreign diplomats on August 4 to reaffirm facts on border conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it will hold a formal briefing for foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Thailand on Monday, August 4, 2025, to present verified evidence regarding recent hostilities along the Thai-Cambodian border.

This follows field visits by international diplomats and military attachés to affected areas in Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, where they observed firsthand the civilian damage caused by Cambodian rocket attacks.

Chayika Wongnapachant, adviser to the Foreign Minister, confirmed that the upcoming session will proactively clarify the situation and reinforce Thailand’s position. It will take place shortly after the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia.

In the same week, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will host a virtual meeting with Thai ambassadors, consuls general, and representatives worldwide to strengthen communication, counter disinformation, and reaffirm Thailand’s diplomatic stance.

Chayika noted that while military hostilities have ceased, the spread of false or distorted information continues, which Thailand must actively counter on the international stage.