Diplomats and foreign media invited to witness impact of Cambodian attack on civilians

Other affected locations include the Phanom Dongrak Chalerm Phrakiat 80th Anniversary Hospital.

Ras explained that several areas had rockets land near hospitals, forcing the closure or reduction of services, as well as the evacuation of patients to ensure their safety, despite hospitals being considered safe zones.

The Cambodian actions are viewed as a severe violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. Ras expressed confidence that the facts shared with the delegation, including numerous foreign media, would help the international community understand the situation more widely.

Additionally, Ras announced that on Monday (August 4), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would invite foreign ambassadors and journalists to a briefing to clarify the situation and share the facts.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will also hold a meeting with Thai ambassadors, consuls, and representatives abroad within the coming week to ensure consistent communication and provide further clarity on the situation.