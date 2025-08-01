Diplomats and foreign media invited to witness impact of Cambodian attack on civilians

FRIDAY, AUGUST 01, 2025

The invitation of diplomats, military attachés, and international journalists aims to showcase the impact of the Cambodian attack on civilians, Ras Chaleechan, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday.

He made this remark after leading the delegation to observe the areas where civilians were affected by the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, particularly the BM-21 rockets fired by Cambodian forces.

Diplomats and foreign media invited to witness impact of Cambodian attack on civilians

The survey began with a visit to a convenience store in a petrol station in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, which was heavily struck by Cambodian forces on July 24.

The attack killed eight civilians, including a mother and her eight-year-old child, and injured another 15 people. The site was one of several locations impacted by Cambodia's BM-21 rocket strikes.

Diplomats and foreign media invited to witness impact of Cambodian attack on civilians

Other affected locations include the Phanom Dongrak Chalerm Phrakiat 80th Anniversary Hospital. 

Ras explained that several areas had rockets land near hospitals, forcing the closure or reduction of services, as well as the evacuation of patients to ensure their safety, despite hospitals being considered safe zones.

Diplomats and foreign media invited to witness impact of Cambodian attack on civilians

The Cambodian actions are viewed as a severe violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. Ras expressed confidence that the facts shared with the delegation, including numerous foreign media, would help the international community understand the situation more widely.

Diplomats and foreign media invited to witness impact of Cambodian attack on civilians

Additionally, Ras announced that on Monday (August 4), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would invite foreign ambassadors and journalists to a briefing to clarify the situation and share the facts. 

Diplomats and foreign media invited to witness impact of Cambodian attack on civilians

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will also hold a meeting with Thai ambassadors, consuls, and representatives abroad within the coming week to ensure consistent communication and provide further clarity on the situation.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy