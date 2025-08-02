Thailand Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Resolution of Cambodia Border Conflict

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has reaffirmed the country's commitment to resolving the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia through peaceful diplomatic channels.

Following a meeting with US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec on Friday, Maris said he had briefed the ambassador on the recent unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The minister emphasized Thailand's desire for an immediate end to hostilities and a peaceful resolution through established bilateral mechanisms.

The discussion comes after a ceasefire agreement was reached between the two nations.

Maris provided Godec with updates on the current situation and reiterated Thailand's position that disputes should be resolved through existing diplomatic frameworks rather than military action.

"Thailand wishes to see a cessation of hostilities and seeks a peaceful resolution via existing bilateral mechanisms," the minister stated, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

This diplomatic approach aims to normalize relations along the Thai-Cambodian border and prevent further casualties. Both countries have historically relied on bilateral dialogue to address territorial disputes and border tensions.

The meeting with the US ambassador underscores the international attention the border situation has attracted, with regional partners monitoring developments closely.

