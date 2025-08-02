Thai Army Invites Red Cross to Inspect Detained Cambodian Soldiers

The Royal Thai Army has extended an invitation to international bodies, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to inspect Cambodian soldiers currently held in Thai custody.

This move comes in response to accusations from Cambodia alleging that Thailand subjected its captured soldiers to inhumane treatment prior to their repatriation following a recent ceasefire agreement.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, dismissed Cambodia's claims on 2 August as "distorted accusations."

He clarified that while a ceasefire had been abruptly implemented, the armed conflict has not yet genuinely concluded. Therefore, under international law, the military's process of temporary detention remains permissible under the Geneva Conventions.

"The Royal Thai Army has a plan and is fully prepared to invite international organisations such as the ICRC to observe the well-being of the detained prisoners of war," Maj Gen Winthai stated. He affirmed that Thailand's procedures are "completely within the framework" of the Geneva Conventions.

The invitation, he explained, is a proactive measure driven by an understanding that Cambodia might attempt to "distort this issue to undermine the credibility of the Thai military."

Consequently, representatives from both UNHCR and ICRC are welcome to conduct inspections through established international legal channels. The Thai side, he stressed, is committed to conducting all its operations strictly under international rules.