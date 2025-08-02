Army issues anti-drone protocols amid border tensions, warns violators face life imprisonment or death

SATURDAY, AUGUST 02, 2025

Thai Army authorises drone destruction over military zones amid border tensions, warning illegal drone use could lead to life imprisonment or death.

The Royal Thai Army has issued strict guidelines for countering and destroying unauthorised drones, citing national security concerns along the Thai-Cambodian border. The announcement follows a directive from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on July 29, which banned all unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights nationwide, regardless of purpose or location.

Colonel Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that military and security personnel are now authorised to deploy anti-drone systems or destroy drones from the ground if deemed necessary.

He said that General Phana Klaewplotthuk, Commander of the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre and Deputy Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), has instructed all regional Army Operations Centres (Region 1 to 4) and ISOC divisions to coordinate with local authorities and civilian agencies to intercept and apprehend unauthorised drone operators.

Three operational protocols have been established:

1. Immediate threat: If a drone is involved in hostilities or poses a severe threat to personnel, civilians, national sovereignty, or vital interests, border units are authorised to respond using personal or unit-assigned weapons without delay.

2. In Regions 1 & 2:

  • Frontline areas: Both soft kill (jamming/interference) and hard kill (physical destruction) methods are authorised.
  • Rear areas: Soft kill must be attempted first. If ineffective, hard kill may be used, but only with high-precision weapons to prevent harm to civilians or property.

3. In Regions 3 & 4:

  • Soft kill measures must be prioritised.
  • Hard kill options may only be used when deemed absolutely necessary and must follow safety protocols.

While the police are primarily responsible for enforcing the law, military personnel may engage drones within their designated jurisdictions, using precision weapons that ensure minimal risk to civilian life or property.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious drone activity or violations of this order by calling the national security hotline 1374, available 24 hours.

The Royal Thai Army has also released multilingual public awareness materials in Thai, Chinese, and English stating:


“No drone flying in any case: Silent drones…threat the land loudly”

Don’t:

  • Fly over military areas, borders, or key government facility
  • Record images, or audio, or signals for a foreign entity
  • Modify or install extra tools including infrared camera or recording equipment, etc.

Charges:

  • Espionage and spying
  • Threaten the national security of the Kingdom

Legal punishment:

  • Criminal Code Section 122 (3)
  • Internal Security Act
  • Air Navigation Act

Severe penalty:

  • Life imprisonment or death penalty

