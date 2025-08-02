Army issues anti-drone protocols amid border tensions, warns violators face life imprisonment or death

The Royal Thai Army has issued strict guidelines for countering and destroying unauthorised drones, citing national security concerns along the Thai-Cambodian border. The announcement follows a directive from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on July 29, which banned all unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights nationwide, regardless of purpose or location.

Colonel Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that military and security personnel are now authorised to deploy anti-drone systems or destroy drones from the ground if deemed necessary.

He said that General Phana Klaewplotthuk, Commander of the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre and Deputy Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), has instructed all regional Army Operations Centres (Region 1 to 4) and ISOC divisions to coordinate with local authorities and civilian agencies to intercept and apprehend unauthorised drone operators.