Thai Military Suspends Drone Operations Along Cambodia Border as Evacuations Continue

Thailand's Second Army Operations Centre has announced the suspension of drone flights along the Thai-Cambodia border, citing potential interference with military operations and risk of creating misunderstandings in the volatile region.

The decision comes as fighting continues along the frontier, with more than 130,000 Thai civilians now evacuated from high-risk areas across four provinces.

According to the latest military briefing delivered at 2:00 PM local time on Friday, the number of displaced persons has decreased by 9,649 from previous figures.

The evacuees are being housed in civilian assembly areas across Buriram (11,967 people at one location), Surin (48,975 people at 156 sites), Sisaket (47,660 people at 267 locations), and Ubon Ratchathani (22,171 people at 71 sites).

Military officials confirmed that no additional civilian casualties or property damage has been reported in the latest update.

Royal Support for Border Operations

His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, and members of the Royal Family have provided extensive support for both military personnel and affected civilians.

Royal volunteers have distributed medical equipment, royal gift bags, and essential supplies to troops stationed along the border.

For displaced civilians, the royal initiative has established mobile medical units, royal kitchens, and distribution points for emergency supplies.

Blood donation drives have been organised at mobile hospital sites and Thai Red Cross locations, with Thai citizens responding generously to calls for donations.

