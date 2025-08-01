Thai Military Suspends Drone Operations Along Cambodia Border as Evacuations Continue

Thailand's Second Army Operations Centre has announced the suspension of drone flights along the Thai-Cambodia border, citing potential interference with military operations and risk of creating misunderstandings in the volatile region.
The decision comes as fighting continues along the frontier, with more than 130,000 Thai civilians now evacuated from high-risk areas across four provinces.
According to the latest military briefing delivered at 2:00 PM local time on Friday, the number of displaced persons has decreased by 9,649 from previous figures.
The evacuees are being housed in civilian assembly areas across Buriram (11,967 people at one location), Surin (48,975 people at 156 sites), Sisaket (47,660 people at 267 locations), and Ubon Ratchathani (22,171 people at 71 sites).
Military officials confirmed that no additional civilian casualties or property damage has been reported in the latest update.
Royal Support for Border Operations
His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, and members of the Royal Family have provided extensive support for both military personnel and affected civilians.
Royal volunteers have distributed medical equipment, royal gift bags, and essential supplies to troops stationed along the border.
For displaced civilians, the royal initiative has established mobile medical units, royal kitchens, and distribution points for emergency supplies.
Blood donation drives have been organised at mobile hospital sites and Thai Red Cross locations, with Thai citizens responding generously to calls for donations.
At evacuation centres, volunteer teams are providing free haircuts, health screenings, mental health assessments, and recreational activities including musical performances to help alleviate anxiety amongst displaced families.
Drone Operations Suspended
Military authorities have issued a specific warning regarding drone operations in the border region, stating that unauthorised flights could significantly impact official operations and potentially create dangerous misunderstandings.
Citizens are urged to report any unauthorised drone activity to local officials immediately.
"The use of drones during this period may affect the operations of our personnel and could create misunderstandings in the area," military officials stated in Friday's briefing.
Explosive Ordnance Clearance Ongoing
Specialist bomb disposal teams are working continuously to survey and clear unexploded ordnance from affected areas. Military commanders have strongly advised civilians against returning to their homes or entering risk zones until comprehensive safety clearances are completed.
"We are accelerating our efforts to inspect and clear [explosive devices] continuously to ensure areas are truly safe," the Second Army Operations Centre announced. "We request cooperation from the public to refrain from travelling back to their homes or risk areas during this period."
Officials have promised to issue formal announcements once areas have been declared completely safe for civilian return.
Compensation Measures in Place
For residents whose homes have been damaged by shelling or explosions, government agencies have established preliminary assistance and compensation measures. Damage surveys are being coordinated through local officials, whilst affected individuals can also report initial information at service points near evacuation centres.
The military has emphasised that no Thai civilians have been injured or killed in the ongoing border conflict, though property damage from artillery and explosive impacts has been recorded in several areas.