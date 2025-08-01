Introducing \'Special Forces 911\': Cambodian troops at Ta Kwai battlefield

The Cambodian special forces are divided into three main units:

1. The 70th Division – The first royal bodyguard unit supported by the Vietnamese military.

2. Special Operations Command (Special Forces 911) – A unit trained by the US military after the 9/11 attacks.

3. Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) – A unit that has received training and assistance from the Chinese People's Liberation Army over the past decade, equipped with armoured vehicles, tanks, and BM-21 rocket launchers purchased from China.

Over 30 years ago, Hun Sen established the 70th Division, a special forces unit alongside his personal bodyguard unit. Most of the personnel in the 70th Division were former Khmer Rouge soldiers from Pailin Province, experienced in intense combat.

In 1997, Hun Sen, the 2nd Prime Minister, ordered the 70th Division to launch a coup against Prime Minister Norodom Ranariddh (the 1st Prime Minister). The coup resulted in the complete destruction of the Funsinpec party’s military, leaving it in ruins.

After the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, Hun Manet, as commander of the 70th Division, negotiated with the US government for military assistance to combat terrorism. The US provided significant funding to help the Cambodian government develop and elevate the 70th Division into a counter-terrorism unit.

This led to the creation of the 911 Special Operations Division, Cambodia’s first unit dedicated to counter-terrorism and hostage rescue operations.

Today, the headquarters of the 70th Division, the 911 Special Operations Division, and the BHQ Bodyguard Unit are located in Ta Ka Mao District, Kandal Province. This district has become the base for all three special forces units, which have jurisdiction over three specific areas: Phnom Penh, Kandal Province, and Kampong Chhnang Province.

As a result, Hun Sen has maintained power for over 40 years, with no military faction within Cambodia capable of overthrowing him. This is due to his control over these three special forces units, which effectively function as his personal army.

Hun Sen’s new mansion is also situated within the jurisdiction of these three special forces units in Ta Ka Mao District, Kandal Province. Throughout the five-day clashes at the Thai-Cambodian border, Hun Sen used his private residence as a war room, under the strict protection of the BHQ Bodyguard Unit.

Since the 2011 battles at Preah Vihear, Ta Muen Thom Temple, and Ta Kwai Temple, Cambodia’s military, particularly its special forces, has grown stronger, equipped with more modern weapons.