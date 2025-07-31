Thailand Claims Diplomatic Victory in Border Dispute with Cambodia

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa declared his country had achieved significant diplomatic and military advantages in its ongoing border dispute with Cambodia, speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

The minister outlined what he described as Thailand's successful international response to the border conflict, highlighting coordinated efforts across multiple government departments and diplomatic channels.

International Diplomatic Success

Thailand has maintained its position of "adhering to peaceful methods and international law," including the United Nations Charter and ASEAN principles, Maris said.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has supported Thailand's stance on using bilateral negotiations to resolve the dispute.

"Following our statement to the UNSC, Thailand gained an advantage rather than losing ground, as the meeting reached no resolution and recommended following international negotiations," Maris explained.

He emphasised that the situation has not affected international security and demonstrated that Cambodia failed to achieve its desired UN resolution.

The foreign minister revealed extensive diplomatic engagement, including recent meetings with the UNSC president and UN Secretary-General.

On Wednesday, he met with Vietnam's foreign minister, and yesterday held telephone discussions with Japan's foreign minister, who thanked Thailand for its clear position and offered support for negotiations.

