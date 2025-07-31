Thailand Claims Diplomatic Victory in Border Dispute with Cambodia

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa declared his country had achieved significant diplomatic and military advantages in its ongoing border dispute with Cambodia, speaking at a press conference on Thursday.
The minister outlined what he described as Thailand's successful international response to the border conflict, highlighting coordinated efforts across multiple government departments and diplomatic channels.
International Diplomatic Success
Thailand has maintained its position of "adhering to peaceful methods and international law," including the United Nations Charter and ASEAN principles, Maris said.
The UN Security Council (UNSC) has supported Thailand's stance on using bilateral negotiations to resolve the dispute.
"Following our statement to the UNSC, Thailand gained an advantage rather than losing ground, as the meeting reached no resolution and recommended following international negotiations," Maris explained.
He emphasised that the situation has not affected international security and demonstrated that Cambodia failed to achieve its desired UN resolution.
The foreign minister revealed extensive diplomatic engagement, including recent meetings with the UNSC president and UN Secretary-General.
On Wednesday, he met with Vietnam's foreign minister, and yesterday held telephone discussions with Japan's foreign minister, who thanked Thailand for its clear position and offered support for negotiations.
On Thursday morning, Maris met with US Ambassador Robert F. Godec to brief him on developments following the ceasefire agreement, stressing that Cambodia had violated the accord by firing into Thai territory at multiple points to provoke retaliation, though Thai forces showed "maximum patience and restraint."
Military Advantages
Thailand has secured considerable military advantages, successfully recapturing 11 strategic positions within its sovereign territory, the minister reported.
He thanked military personnel for their brave service whilst expressing condolences for fallen soldiers.
Maris emphasised the coordinated response between the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, and military forces, which he said contributed to Thailand's international political advantage.
Regarding captured Cambodian soldiers, the minister confirmed they were detained for violating Thai sovereignty and are being held according to UN Charter and international law principles.
Thailand will only repatriate them once assured they will not return to attack Thailand again, citing the Geneva Convention.
On 1 August, Thailand will escort international military attachés to observe the border area, where damage will serve as crucial evidence demonstrating Thailand's consistent adherence to international law.
The minister stressed that Cambodia's attacks on civilian targets violate international law.
Ceasefire Agreement
The negotiations in Malaysia represented bilateral talks between Thailand and Cambodia, hosted by the ASEAN chair with witnesses including senior officials from the United States and China.
This multi-party witness arrangement prevented Cambodia from distorting information, Maris noted.
The ceasefire negotiations demonstrated the government's correct approach to ending losses and returning to bilateral dialogue to avoid clashes, successfully compelling Cambodia to accept bilateral discussion mechanisms.
The General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for 4 August has two primary objectives: maintaining Thailand's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensuring citizen safety—which Maris called "the most important thing."
Thailand has received praise for its courage and maturity in achieving the ceasefire agreement.
Cambodian Tactics
The minister accused Cambodia of attempting to distort facts by raising the border conflict during discussions about "Israel-Palestine"—an unrelated topic that wasted time and used inappropriate forums.
Cambodia has also attempted to add additional content to various statements despite not clarifying such information during original declarations.
"Thailand has continuously clarified, responded to, and condemned Cambodia's actions in distorting the truth on multiple issues," Maris stated.
He noted that whilst Cambodia attempts information warfare, Thai officials continuously monitor and issue counter-statements and clarifications to the international community.