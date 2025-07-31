Thai Employers’ Confederation defends labour standards, rejects Cambodia’s allegations

Ekasit Kunanantakul, leader of the Thai People Power Party and President of the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand (ECOT), issued a formal statement in response to an open letter from Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training. The letter expressed concern over the treatment of Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand and was addressed to global brands, buyers, and consumers of Thai products.

Ekasit firmly rejected the accusations and outlined Thailand’s position and commitments as follows:

1. High labour protection standards – Thailand enforces strong labour protection laws and does not tolerate any form of violence or human rights violations. If any incident does occur, it will be investigated transparently, fairly, and without discrimination under the rule of law.

2. Compliance with international human rights principles – ECOT has long worked alongside international bodies such as the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and civil society groups to continuously improve labour standards under the principle that "every person has equal dignity."