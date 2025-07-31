Thai Employers’ Confederation defends labour standards, rejects Cambodia’s allegations

Ekasit Kunanantakul, leader of the Thai People Power Party and President of the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand (ECOT), issued a formal statement in response to an open letter from Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training. The letter expressed concern over the treatment of Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand and was addressed to global brands, buyers, and consumers of Thai products.
Ekasit firmly rejected the accusations and outlined Thailand’s position and commitments as follows:
1. High labour protection standards – Thailand enforces strong labour protection laws and does not tolerate any form of violence or human rights violations. If any incident does occur, it will be investigated transparently, fairly, and without discrimination under the rule of law.
2. Compliance with international human rights principles – ECOT has long worked alongside international bodies such as the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and civil society groups to continuously improve labour standards under the principle that "every person has equal dignity."
3. Innovative and tangible protections – Thailand is implementing modern, tech-driven measures to enhance worker safety and promote healthy, hygienic work environments for all labourers, regardless of nationality.
4. Proactive international engagement – ECOT has distributed explanatory documents to relevant stakeholders at home and abroad, reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to upholding trust and transparency in its labour practices.
5. Rejecting baseless accusations – Ekasit stressed that Thailand welcomes foreign workers as “partners in protecting national interests” and treats them according to international standards. He stated unequivocally that Thailand will not accept broad-brushed accusations based on prejudice.
“I will not allow Thailand to be smeared with unfair and unfounded accusations. I will stand firm in defending the dignity of Thai employers and the hearts of the Thai people,” Ekasit declared.
He also thanked all employers and workers who continue to uphold fairness and integrity, and expressed appreciation to Thai citizens who refuse to remain silent in the face of unfounded criticism.