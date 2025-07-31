Labour Ministry to inform ILO of no abuses against Cambodian workers

Cambodian Workers Returning Home

Pongkawin confirmed that around 20,000 registered Cambodian workers have returned to Cambodia due to the border conflict.

However, he noted that there are no clear statistics on the number of unregistered workers who may have also left Thailand.

The Labour Minister also commented on Cambodia’s claim that 200,000 workers had returned home, saying this could not be verified.

Extension of Work Licenses for Cambodian Workers

The Thai Cabinet has approved an extension of work licenses for registered Cambodian workers, effective from August 9. Cambodian workers who have returned home can still legally return to work in Thailand if they follow the appropriate legal process.

Thailand's Contingency Plan and Importing Migrant Workers

Pongkawin stated that the ministry has a contingency plan in place to manage the situation if more Cambodian workers leave Thailand. This plan includes the possibility of importing workers from other countries, such as Sri Lanka, to fill gaps in the labour market.

Discussions with relevant security agencies are ongoing, and while no memorandum of understanding (MoU) has yet been signed with the Sri Lankan government, the Labour Ministry is evaluating how many migrant workers will be needed.

“We have yet to draft the MoU and assess the exact number of migrant workers needed for the Thai labour market,” Pongkawin concluded.

