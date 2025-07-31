Labour Ministry to inform ILO of no abuses against Cambodian workers

The Labour Ministry of Thailand will send a letter to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to confirm that no Cambodian workers have faced abuse following the recent border conflicts, Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit said on Thursday.
Pongkawin responded to allegations from the Cambodian Labour Ministry, which accused Thailand of human rights abuses against Cambodian workers. The Cambodian ministry called for international boycotts of Thai products due to these alleged abuses.
However, Pongkawin clarified that his ministry had investigated the claims and found that the supposed abuse was simply a quarrel among workers, not human rights violations by Thai employers.
Pongkawin emphasized that the Labour Ministry does not discriminate against migrant workers of any nationality. All migrant workers in Thailand are treated in strict accordance with international labour laws and standards.
“We have discussed this issue and decided to send a letter to the ILO to explain that Thailand has not violated the human rights of Cambodian workers,” Pongkawin said.
To further clarify the situation, the Labour Ministry will host ILO representatives in Thai factories and businesses on August 1 to assure them that Cambodian workers have not been oppressed or mistreated.
Pongkawin confirmed that around 20,000 registered Cambodian workers have returned to Cambodia due to the border conflict.
However, he noted that there are no clear statistics on the number of unregistered workers who may have also left Thailand.
The Labour Minister also commented on Cambodia’s claim that 200,000 workers had returned home, saying this could not be verified.
The Thai Cabinet has approved an extension of work licenses for registered Cambodian workers, effective from August 9. Cambodian workers who have returned home can still legally return to work in Thailand if they follow the appropriate legal process.
Pongkawin stated that the ministry has a contingency plan in place to manage the situation if more Cambodian workers leave Thailand. This plan includes the possibility of importing workers from other countries, such as Sri Lanka, to fill gaps in the labour market.
Discussions with relevant security agencies are ongoing, and while no memorandum of understanding (MoU) has yet been signed with the Sri Lankan government, the Labour Ministry is evaluating how many migrant workers will be needed.
“We have yet to draft the MoU and assess the exact number of migrant workers needed for the Thai labour market,” Pongkawin concluded.