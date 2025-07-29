Labour Ministry confirms no abuse of Cambodian workers in Thailand

Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, Minister of Labour, said he was aware of inappropriate images and video clips circulating on social media that have caused alarm among migrant workers in Thailand.
He stressed that the ministry is not complacent and has already instructed key departments—including the Department of Employment, the Department of Skill Development, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, the Social Security Office, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary—to investigate the matter thoroughly.
We confirm that no cases of physical abuse against Cambodian workers have been found in Thailand, Pongkawin said. Nevertheless, officers from all departments have been deployed to various areas to ensure no violations occur.
The ministry has also coordinated with employers and businesses that hire Cambodian nationals to promote accurate understanding and prevent any tension between Thai employers, local workers, and Cambodian labourers.
Pongkawin added that Cambodian workers in Thailand can continue to work as normal, despite the current political sensitivities. He assured that the ministry has no policy to deport Cambodian workers and that they remain fully protected under Thai law.
“The Labour Ministry is committed to ensuring fair and equal treatment for all workers. We urge foreign workers to refrain from gathering or engaging in any activities that could pose a risk to national security,” Pongkawin said.
“If any acts of violence against Cambodian workers are witnessed, or if incidents arise that could lead to misunderstanding, we urge you to report them immediately to the relevant agencies under the Ministry of Labour.”