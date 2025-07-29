Labour Ministry confirms no abuse of Cambodian workers in Thailand

Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, Minister of Labour, said he was aware of inappropriate images and video clips circulating on social media that have caused alarm among migrant workers in Thailand.

He stressed that the ministry is not complacent and has already instructed key departments—including the Department of Employment, the Department of Skill Development, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, the Social Security Office, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary—to investigate the matter thoroughly.