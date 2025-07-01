Suchart expresses full support for PM despite missing out on Labour Ministry post

At the Government House in Bangkok, he stated that Cabinet reshuffles are the prerogative of the Prime Minister, and as a minister, he has no right to second-guess those decisions. He believes the outcome is for the best.
Suchart went on to clarify that his full support for the Prime Minister does not stem from personal ambition, but from a genuine desire to move the government and the country forward.
"If anyone focuses only on their own interests, progress will be halted. We must think of the greater good and not become fixated on positions. We have reached this point thanks to the Prime Minister, who has the authority to make decisions," he said.
“Everyone must respect that authority. It’s perfectly normal for someone to take on a new position, for some to stay in their current roles, or for others to move to positions better suited to them."
Suchart also denied reports suggesting that the group of 18 MPs would withdraw if he did not secure a ministerial post, stressing that it was merely a rumour. He added that Cabinet appointments are not a matter for discussion among MPs, as it is the Prime Minister’s decision alone.
When asked if internal positions within the party had been settled, Suchart said he was looking beyond party matters. "We have been separated for a long time," he explained, confirming that the 18 MPs were still united. However, he acknowledged that each MP has their own thoughts and would need to gradually adjust as circumstances evolve.
“Don’t forget that we are part of this government, standing by the Prime Minister," Suchart said. "If, one day, toxic environments arise and we jump ship, who would want to ally with us in the future? Therefore, we must stand firm and move forward together."
Regarding the future of the United Thai Nation Party, Suchart said time would reveal the answer. "There are differences of opinion, and time will prove many things. We parted on good terms, and we do not seek conflict. We just need to wait."
Suchart expressed confidence in the current political situation, believing everything would work out fine. He further stated that any potential political accidents would be resolved as the truth prevails.
When asked how he would prepare for the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the Prime Minister's case, Suchart said they cannot interfere with the court’s decisions.
However, he added that, having been an MP for 15-20 years, he had faced many situations and did not feel the need for special preparation, as the people were ready for any outcome.
Suchart also spoke about his collaboration with Jatuporn Buruspat, the new Minister of Commerce, saying he had known Jatuporn for over 10 years since his time as an MP in 2011.
"The work at the Ministry of Commerce is carried out by capable civil servants. While the work may be challenging, the staff is highly skilled and knowledgeable," he said.
“I believe we can solve issues, particularly those related to crop prices, as the minister’s role is primarily to oversee policy,” he concluded, emphasising that everything would proceed in accordance with the situation.