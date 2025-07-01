Suchart expresses full support for PM despite missing out on Labour Ministry post

At the Government House in Bangkok, he stated that Cabinet reshuffles are the prerogative of the Prime Minister, and as a minister, he has no right to second-guess those decisions. He believes the outcome is for the best.

Suchart went on to clarify that his full support for the Prime Minister does not stem from personal ambition, but from a genuine desire to move the government and the country forward.

"If anyone focuses only on their own interests, progress will be halted. We must think of the greater good and not become fixated on positions. We have reached this point thanks to the Prime Minister, who has the authority to make decisions," he said.

“Everyone must respect that authority. It’s perfectly normal for someone to take on a new position, for some to stay in their current roles, or for others to move to positions better suited to them."