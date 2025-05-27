Suchart to discuss party switching this week 

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin announced on Tuesday that he would discuss with his group of United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) MPs the possibility of leaving the party to join another, aiming for a better political future.
Speaking to reporters at Government House after the weekly Cabinet meeting at 11 am, Suchart said his group would consider their political options after the budget bill debate on Saturday.
“My group will have a dinner on 31 May to discuss it,” Suchart told reporters.
He also addressed media reports that underestimated the size of his group, which some claimed to have only five or six MPs. Suchart insisted the group has a larger number but declined to reveal names at this time.
Suchart explained the group would evaluate the current political landscape, noting that the Pheu Thai-led coalition has now completed half of its four-year term. The discussion will focus on the group’s political future.
He added that the UTNP was originally formed from several factions to contest the 2023 general election, but now only one faction plans to leave the party.
The UTNP was established as a political vehicle for former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha to maintain his post. However, the party failed to secure enough House seats to lead a coalition government. Following the election defeat, Prayut left politics.
Suchart stated that the UTNP founders and leading members would understand if his faction eventually departs the party.
He also claimed that, beyond a number of UTNP MPs, he has political allies in approximately 20 provinces who would follow his group in joining a new party.
When asked whether his group would join the Klatham Party, whose chief advisor is Thamanat Prompow, Suchart responded, “No.”
“I regard Thamanat as my elder brother but I haven’t discussed the issue with him,” Suchart added.
While speaking to reporters, Klatham’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn stood behind Suchart. After the interview, the two walked away together, seemingly heading for a private discussion.