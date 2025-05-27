Suchart to discuss party switching this week 

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin announced on Tuesday that he would discuss with his group of United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) MPs the possibility of leaving the party to join another, aiming for a better political future.

Speaking to reporters at Government House after the weekly Cabinet meeting at 11 am, Suchart said his group would consider their political options after the budget bill debate on Saturday.

Dinner Meeting Scheduled to Decide Political Future

“My group will have a dinner on 31 May to discuss it,” Suchart told reporters.

He also addressed media reports that underestimated the size of his group, which some claimed to have only five or six MPs. Suchart insisted the group has a larger number but declined to reveal names at this time.