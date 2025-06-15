Labour Ministry to crack down on foreign workers in prohibited jobs

SUNDAY, JUNE 15, 2025

Labour Ministry ramps up crackdown on foreign workers in jobs reserved for Thais; over 1,100 face legal action across three restricted job categories.

The Labour Ministry will intensify its crackdown on the employment of foreign workers from neighbouring countries in occupations reserved for Thai nationals, a ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Phumipat Mueanchan, the ministry’s spokesman, said the move aligns with the policy of Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who ordered stricter enforcement following numerous complaints.

According to Phumipat, the ministry has received reports that many workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar were being hired for jobs legally reserved for Thai citizens.
 

Labour Ministry to crack down on foreign workers in prohibited jobs

Categories of restricted jobs

Phumipat explained that there are two main categories of jobs reserved for Thais:

  1. Completely prohibited occupations – foreign workers are entirely banned from these jobs.
  2. Conditionally permitted occupations – foreign workers may be employed only if their employers apply for and receive prior approval.

Labour Ministry to crack down on foreign workers in prohibited jobs

However, Phumipat noted that many violations occurred because employers were unwilling to go through the official process, and in some cases, authorities turned a blind eye.

Nationwide crackdown results

From October 1, 2024, to June 13, 2025, nationwide inspections yielded the following results:

Category 1: Totally banned occupations

  • 4,437 foreign workers were inspected.
  • 417 were found working illegally and faced legal action.
  • Most common offences: working as street vendors, followed by barbers/hairdressers, traditional masseuses, clerks, secretaries, and drivers.

Category 3: Allowed with permission

  • 4,720 foreign workers were inspected.
  • 53 faced legal action.
  • Common violations: working without permission as bricklayers, carpenters, and construction technicians, as well as farmhands, cattle workers, and fishermen.

Category 4: Allowed with permission

  • 22,414 foreign workers were inspected.
  • 696 faced legal action.
  • Most common violations: working as shop vendors and labourers without the required permission.


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy