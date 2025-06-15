Labour Ministry to crack down on foreign workers in prohibited jobs

The Labour Ministry will intensify its crackdown on the employment of foreign workers from neighbouring countries in occupations reserved for Thai nationals, a ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Phumipat Mueanchan, the ministry’s spokesman, said the move aligns with the policy of Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who ordered stricter enforcement following numerous complaints.

According to Phumipat, the ministry has received reports that many workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar were being hired for jobs legally reserved for Thai citizens.

