Labour ministry supporting workers returning from Thailand

Speaking to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) on July 10, Sour said the largest group, totalling around 20,000 individuals, were people who lived along the border.
He explained that the labour ministry and other relevant authorities have been providing information about job opportunities at border checkpoints, and that he and officials have been visiting the communes and districts where these citizens reside since July 6, to further explain domestic job opportunities.
Sour said that many returnees were initially anxious after the border restriction and were perhaps too distracted to pay attention or show interest in the information provided. That’s why the authorities are visiting them in their homes to address their needs and help them find employment.
Among the over 51,000 returnees, he said more than 20,000 have registered to seek employment, while 13,527 have secured jobs. These jobs are primarily in factories, the industrial sector, agriculture and services.
In addition to supporting Cambodian citizens, as of July 9, the labour ministry had issued work permits to 13,173 Thai citizens who work in Cambodia.
Furthermore, 389 Thai investors are currently operating enterprises and businesses in Cambodia. The ministry and related institutions do not discriminate against Thai entrepreneurs or workers in Cambodia, as the authorities provide care and protection to all, guided by Cambodia’s commitment to the rule of law and international principles,” said Sour.
Sous Yamy
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network