Bangkok Takes Diplomats to Sites of \'Cambodian Attacks\' on Civilians

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Friday escorted a delegation of foreign ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, diplomatic representatives, and military attachés to inspect sites where, they claim, Cambodian military actions impacted Thai civilians.

The visit aimed to highlight extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, petrol stations, and convenience stores, amidst the ongoing border tensions.

The Army Public Relations Centre (APRC) led military attachés from 23 nations and over 200 media personnel from Wing 6 Airfield in Bangkok.

The group observed civilian areas and a hospital reportedly affected by the recent escalation in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. They received a briefing on the extent of the damage and alleged Cambodian violations of the fragile ceasefire agreement.

The delegation then travelled to Si Sa Ket Province, specifically to the site where Cambodian soldiers allegedly fired a rocket at a convenience store and a PTT petrol station in Ban Mue.

This attack, the RTA claims, resulted in the deaths of eight Thai civilians, including a child aged seven or eight, and left ten others injured.

Following this, the group proceeded to Phum Charon Witthaya School and Ban Chameng Health Promoting Hospital, both in Sao Thong Chai sub-district, to observe further damage.

The tour concluded at the temporary shelter at Kantharalak Technical College, where displaced civilians are housed.

