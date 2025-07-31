Thai-Cambodia conflict update: 9 hospitals closed, high stress among civilians

Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunodh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, provided the latest update on civilian casualties in the Thai-Cambodia border conflict as of July 31, 2025. A total of 17 civilian deaths were reported, including 14 directly impacted and 3 indirectly affected.

Among the directly affected individuals, there were 12 seriously injured, 13 moderately injured, and 13 with minor injuries.