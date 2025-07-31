Thai-Cambodia conflict update: 9 hospitals closed, high stress among civilians

Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunodh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, provided the latest update on civilian casualties in the Thai-Cambodia border conflict as of July 31, 2025. A total of 17 civilian deaths were reported, including 14 directly impacted and 3 indirectly affected.
Among the directly affected individuals, there were 12 seriously injured, 13 moderately injured, and 13 with minor injuries.
Currently, 9 patients remain hospitalised, with 6 in critical condition and 3 with moderate injuries. A total of 21 patients have been discharged after treatment.
The conflict has also affected healthcare facilities, with 20 hospitals impacted—9 have completely closed, and 11 have partially suspended services.
Additionally, 139 community health centres have been affected, with 128 fully closed and 11 partially closed.
The Ministry has deployed 445 public health teams out of the 1,167 prepared, including Medical Emergency Response Teams (MERT), Mini MERT, Advanced Life Support (ALS), Joint Investigation Teams (JIT), Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Teams (MCATT), and Special Environmental Health Response Teams (SEhRT). Another 43 support teams are on standby for further deployment to high-risk areas.
In terms of mental health care, 54,506 people have been screened, with 1,603 identified as experiencing high levels of stress and 231 at risk of suicide.
The MCATT, along with psychologists and psychiatrists, are assisting, with those in critical condition being prescribed medication and referred for further hospital care.