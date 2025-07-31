UN rights chief urges protection of civilians in border conflict

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Thailand and Cambodia on Wednesday (July 30) to protect civilians from further harm, calling for full respect and adherence to the ceasefire agreement reached on Monday (July 28). He emphasised the need for urgent action to restore confidence and peace.

"At a time when the world is facing escalating conflicts and crises, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the ceasefire agreement reached between Thailand and Cambodia, with Malaysia playing a pivotal role as ASEAN Chair," Turk said.