UN rights chief urges protection of civilians in border conflict

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Thailand and Cambodia on Wednesday (July 30) to protect civilians from further harm, calling for full respect and adherence to the ceasefire agreement reached on Monday (July 28). He emphasised the need for urgent action to restore confidence and peace.
"At a time when the world is facing escalating conflicts and crises, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the ceasefire agreement reached between Thailand and Cambodia, with Malaysia playing a pivotal role as ASEAN Chair," Turk said.
"This crucial agreement must be sincerely respected by both parties while diplomatic efforts continue to address the root causes of the conflict."
The High Commissioner further stated that both nations should work towards restoring security along the border and provide relief to those affected by the violence and displacement, in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law. Reports indicate that more than 180,000 people have been displaced in Thailand, and 168,946 in Cambodia.
"In such a tense situation, it is essential for both Thai and Cambodian authorities to take steps to rebuild trust, reduce harmful rhetoric or hatred, and address misinformation, all in line with international human rights standards," Turk reiterated.
"Both governments have a responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of their citizens within their territories."