Cambodia reinforces troops along border, drones spotted surveilling Thai military positions

The Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Army Region on Thursday provided an update on the ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, with details as of 10:00 AM.

1. Cambodian forces have reinforced their presence and increased security along the entire Thai-Cambodian border.

2. Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of unknown origin or type were detected flying reconnaissance missions over Thai military positions in several areas. These include: Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani; Phu Ma Kua, Sattasom, Don Truol Temple, Phu Phee in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket; Chong Chom in Kap Choeng District, Surin; and Chong Sai Taku in Ban Kruat District, Buriram.