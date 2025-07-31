Cambodia reinforces troops along border, drones spotted surveilling Thai military positions

Cambodia increases troop presence along the Thai-Cambodian border and deploys drones to monitor Thai military deployments.

The Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Army Region on Thursday provided an update on the ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, with details as of 10:00 AM.

1. Cambodian forces have reinforced their presence and increased security along the entire Thai-Cambodian border.

2. Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of unknown origin or type were detected flying reconnaissance missions over Thai military positions in several areas. These include: Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani; Phu Ma Kua, Sattasom, Don Truol Temple, Phu Phee in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket; Chong Chom in Kap Choeng District, Surin; and Chong Sai Taku in Ban Kruat District, Buriram.

3. The Royal Thai Army reported the capture of 20 Cambodian soldiers who surrendered after running out of ammunition in the Sam Tae area, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket. The captured soldiers, along with weapons, ammunition, and explosives, have been processed as follows:

  • The 20 Cambodian soldiers are facing legal charges for illegal entry or staying unlawfully in the Kingdom of Thailand and are being processed by authorised investigators.
  • Two injured soldiers were sent for medical treatment at the Fort Weerawatyothin Hospital in Surin, with psychiatric experts brought in to assess their condition, suspected to be caused by prolonged combat.
  • The seized weapons and military equipment have been handed over to the armament authorities for inspection and storage as evidence, while the ammunition and explosives have been transferred to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers for destruction. 

 

