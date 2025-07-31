Cambodia reinforces troops along border, drones spotted surveilling Thai military positions

The Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Army Region on Thursday provided an update on the ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, with details as of 10:00 AM.
1. Cambodian forces have reinforced their presence and increased security along the entire Thai-Cambodian border.
2. Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of unknown origin or type were detected flying reconnaissance missions over Thai military positions in several areas. These include: Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani; Phu Ma Kua, Sattasom, Don Truol Temple, Phu Phee in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket; Chong Chom in Kap Choeng District, Surin; and Chong Sai Taku in Ban Kruat District, Buriram.
3. The Royal Thai Army reported the capture of 20 Cambodian soldiers who surrendered after running out of ammunition in the Sam Tae area, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket. The captured soldiers, along with weapons, ammunition, and explosives, have been processed as follows: