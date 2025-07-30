Royal Thai Army to present evidence of Cambodia’s deliberate attacks on civilians to the international community

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Wednesday discussed the Cambodian military’s recent decision to allow foreign military attachés to inspect the area of the border clash at Chong An Ma area in Ubon Ratchathani.

He said the foreign delegation’s visit showcased the damage caused by the use of weapons from both sides, which is expected in such a military operational zone. However, the area remains a key military target.

“The Thai side also has plans to organise similar events. However, we won’t focus on creating misleading or superficial images,” said Winthai. “Our priority is to communicate the true damage to the international community, particularly the destruction of civilian infrastructure—homes, schools, and hospitals—that the Cambodian military deliberately targeted. This has led to significant civilian casualties, even though these areas are deeply inside Thai territory, some 10-30 kilometres from the actual combat zones.”