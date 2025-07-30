Second Army slams Cambodia for escorting attachés, media into danger zone without notice

The army also criticised Cambodia for escorting foreign military attachés and journalists to a sensitive location without prior coordination, deeming the action highly risky.
According to the report, clashes persisted beyond the ceasefire negotiations late on July 29 and into the morning of July 30, with incidents occurring in the following locations:
The report also noted that on July 30, Cambodian officials brought foreign military attachés and members of the press to the Chong An Ma border trade checkpoint in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani. They were received by Colonel Bunserm Bunbamrung, Deputy Commander of the Suranaree Task Force.
However, the Second Army stated that bringing such delegations into a volatile area without prior notification posed significant risks.
Evacuation operations
Authorities continue to assist in the evacuation of civilians from high-risk areas to designated safe zones across four provinces. The updated figures are as follows:
In total, 145,390 civilians have now been relocated—an increase of 7,392 from the previous count. No new civilian injuries, deaths, or property damage have been reported since the previous update.
Volunteer and humanitarian support
A total of 3,011 Royal and civilian volunteers—including 129 from unit 904 and 222 Territorial Defence Volunteers—are supporting temporary shelters across four provinces by providing logistics, basic services, and vital information to affected communities.
From July 24 to 30, 219,190 boxed meals have been distributed by royal field kitchens across the four provinces to support evacuees and frontline personnel.