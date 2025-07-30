Second Army slams Cambodia for escorting attachés, media into danger zone without notice

Evacuation operations

Authorities continue to assist in the evacuation of civilians from high-risk areas to designated safe zones across four provinces. The updated figures are as follows:

Buri Ram: 14,963 evacuees at 1 collection point



Surin: 56,059 evacuees at 134 collection points



Si Sa Ket: 51,988 evacuees at 249 collection points



Ubon Ratchathani: 22,380 evacuees at 71 collection points

In total, 145,390 civilians have now been relocated—an increase of 7,392 from the previous count. No new civilian injuries, deaths, or property damage have been reported since the previous update.

Volunteer and humanitarian support

A total of 3,011 Royal and civilian volunteers—including 129 from unit 904 and 222 Territorial Defence Volunteers—are supporting temporary shelters across four provinces by providing logistics, basic services, and vital information to affected communities.

From July 24 to 30, 219,190 boxed meals have been distributed by royal field kitchens across the four provinces to support evacuees and frontline personnel.