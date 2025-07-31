Cherdchai hits back at UN, accusing Cambodia of violating ceasefire agreement

The dire situation in Gaza with ongoing hostilities, humanitarian suffering and widespread displacement, as well as rising tensions across the broader Middle East region, urgently call for renewed dialogue and efforts to safeguard peace and stability.

Allow me to highlight the following points:

First, Thailand reaffirms our support for the two-State solution as the only viable path to lasting peace, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, with the States of Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.

An inclusive approach is essential. Thailand supports all efforts by the UN, regional and international partners, including the League of Arab States, the OIC, and peace-loving nations – to foster meaningful dialogue and create conditions for peace. Trust must be rebuilt through confidence-building measures, constructive engagement, and inclusive diplomacy that addresses the concerns and aspirations of all parties.

Second, we continue to call for a ceasefire that is sustainable and an immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages. With Thai nationals among those affected, we have witnessed firsthand the human toll that extends beyond the region. Peace in the Middle East is, therefore, a shared responsibility for us all.

Third, the protection of civilians remains our priority. We support the immediate, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Today, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to bring this conflict to a permanent end through constructive dialogue and action-oriented solutions. Let history not remember us for our inaction, but for our courage to take decisive steps in pursuit of peace over conflict.