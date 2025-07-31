Thailand Denies \'Fake News\' Amid Border Incident Claims

The Thai Ministry of Defence has issued a strong rebuttal against "fake news" circulating on social media, vehemently denying claims that derogatory remarks were made against Cambodia.

The Ministry also clarified that the Deputy Minister of Defence has not given any interview as falsely asserted online.

The official statement from the Ministry's spokesperson sought to set the record straight regarding a recent border incident involving Cambodian soldiers.

The Ministry affirmed that eighteen armed Cambodian soldiers had peacefully surrendered to Thai forces after crossing into Thai territory. They reportedly offered no resistance.

Upon their surrender, the Thai military took the individuals into custody, adhering strictly to established military protocols.

The Ministry highlighted that comprehensive humanitarian care was provided, including access to food, water, and necessary medical assistance.

