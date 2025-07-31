Thailand Rejects Cambodian PM's Demand for Immediate Return of Troops

The Royal Thai Army has publicly pushed back against a demand from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet for the immediate return of 18 Cambodian soldiers who recently crossed into Thai territory.

The Army insists the soldiers must first undergo due legal process in Thailand before any repatriation can occur.

Speaking at the Royal Thai Army headquarters on Thursday, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, addressed comments made by Hun Manet on social media, in which the Cambodian leader urged the expedited return of the troops, claiming coordination with the Thai Army, Ministry of Defence, and Malaysian military.

Maj Gen Winthai clarified that Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, had already explained the situation to General Dato' Mohammad Nizam Jaafar, Chief of Defence Force of Malaysia, during a meeting on 29th July.

