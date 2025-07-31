Ad Hoc Centre denies MK-84 bomb found in Cambodia linked to Thai F-16

THURSDAY, JULY 31, 2025

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation refuted reports on Thursday regarding an MK-84 bomb found in Cambodia, confirming that it was an old device, not from Thai F-16 fighter aircraft.

According to a report by The Phnom Penh Post, citing a senior Cambodian explosives official, the bomb was allegedly dropped during an airstrike by Thai aircraft, either F-16s or Gripens, hitting civilian homes.

However, the Ad Hoc Centre confirmed with relevant authorities that all Thai airstrikes targeted military objectives, in line with self-defence and sovereignty principles.

The bomb in question was found in a deteriorated state, resembling an object that had been excavated from under a civilian dwelling, making it impossible for it to have been part of recent air operations, the Ad Hoc Centre said.

The Ad Hoc Centre also outlined its findings as follows:

Thailand’s airstrikes were conducted with precision, targeting military objectives that were verified in advance. No civilian areas were targeted, in full adherence to international self-defence and humanitarian law.

Findings on the bomb discovered in Cambodia:

  • It was in an old and heavily rusted condition.
  • It appeared to have been "dug up from the ground" rather than falling from the sky.
  • The depth of the hole and the placement of the bomb were inconsistent with the impact of an airstrike.

Regarding the latest airstrike mission:

  • The F-16 and Gripen jets dropped bombs on military targets prior to the ceasefire agreement.
  • The bombs functioned correctly, and the remnants were fully verified.

The Ad Hoc Centre reassured the public that the Royal Thai Air Force operates with the utmost responsibility, strictly following international laws, and upholding humanitarian principles, with no intention to harm civilians.

 

