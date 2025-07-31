Ad Hoc Centre denies MK-84 bomb found in Cambodia linked to Thai F-16

According to a report by The Phnom Penh Post, citing a senior Cambodian explosives official, the bomb was allegedly dropped during an airstrike by Thai aircraft, either F-16s or Gripens, hitting civilian homes.
However, the Ad Hoc Centre confirmed with relevant authorities that all Thai airstrikes targeted military objectives, in line with self-defence and sovereignty principles.
The bomb in question was found in a deteriorated state, resembling an object that had been excavated from under a civilian dwelling, making it impossible for it to have been part of recent air operations, the Ad Hoc Centre said.
The Ad Hoc Centre also outlined its findings as follows:
Thailand’s airstrikes were conducted with precision, targeting military objectives that were verified in advance. No civilian areas were targeted, in full adherence to international self-defence and humanitarian law.
Findings on the bomb discovered in Cambodia:
Regarding the latest airstrike mission:
The Ad Hoc Centre reassured the public that the Royal Thai Air Force operates with the utmost responsibility, strictly following international laws, and upholding humanitarian principles, with no intention to harm civilians.