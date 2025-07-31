Assistant FM confirms diplomats, military attachés to visit the border on August 1

Ras Chaleechan, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on Cambodia’s swift organisation of a diplomatic and military attaché delegation to survey the conflict-ridden border area on Wednesday (July 30) following the ceasefire.

He explained that this prompt action could be attributed to Cambodia's earlier role in initiating the attacks on Thailand. As the party responsible for starting the hostilities, Cambodia is more familiar with the timings that ensure safety in such areas.