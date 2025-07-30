Thai and Malaysian defence chiefs meet to discuss Thailand-Cambodia border situation

According to a statement from Royal Thai Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, Gen Mohd Nizam bin Jaffar, Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces, met with Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, at Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani province.
Boonsin explained the origins of the conflict, which escalated into fighting between the two countries, addressing issues regarding differing map interpretations and proposed solutions to the situation.
The Thai side reiterated its commitment to peace, stating that any violations would be addressed through formal protests in accordance with the MOU. In contrast, Cambodia's actions, including military deployments and landmines in disputed areas, were identified as breaches of the Ottawa Convention.
Furthermore, Cambodia's use of symbolic civilian demonstrations near the Ta Muen Thom Temple heightened tensions. The conflict escalated when Cambodia initiated clashes after Thailand closed the area for the safety of both nations' citizens and tourists.
Nizam expressed understanding of both sides' positions and suggested using cooperative mechanisms to resolve the dispute.
Following discussions between the leaders of both nations, an agreement was made to send ASEAN military attachés to observe the situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border ahead of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 4.
The Malaysian Chief of Defence Forces also proposed that should Thailand feel provoked, the situation could be addressed through coordination between the Thai and Malaysian military attaches or a designated coordination team, aiming to ease tensions.
He emphasised that the success of the ceasefire depended on cooperation from both parties and reassured that Malaysia was ready to assist.
Additionally, Malaysia inquired about the status of Cambodian soldiers in Thai custody. Boonsin confirmed that they were being treated in accordance with humanitarian principles and would be repatriated under international legal frameworks.
Nizam later met with Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the First Army Region, in Bangkok.
He reiterated Malaysia's willingness to serve as a mediator for peace in the Thai-Cambodian border region. Malaysia is preparing to deploy a team of foreign military attaches and an ASEAN Monitoring Team to observe the ceasefire and report the facts to ASEAN member states.
In conclusion, the Malaysian Defence Chief outlined three main points for the path forward:
He further recommended that Thailand engage in informal communications with Cambodia to build long-term trust.
Amarit then briefed Nizam on the situation following the ceasefire and the outcome of his meeting with the Commander of Cambodia's Fifth Military Region.
He confirmed that Thailand had strictly adhered to the ceasefire agreement and expressed full support for the establishment of the observation team.