Thai and Malaysian defence chiefs meet to discuss Thailand-Cambodia border situation

According to a statement from Royal Thai Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, Gen Mohd Nizam bin Jaffar, Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces, met with Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, at Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Boonsin explained the origins of the conflict, which escalated into fighting between the two countries, addressing issues regarding differing map interpretations and proposed solutions to the situation.

The Thai side reiterated its commitment to peace, stating that any violations would be addressed through formal protests in accordance with the MOU. In contrast, Cambodia's actions, including military deployments and landmines in disputed areas, were identified as breaches of the Ottawa Convention.

Furthermore, Cambodia's use of symbolic civilian demonstrations near the Ta Muen Thom Temple heightened tensions. The conflict escalated when Cambodia initiated clashes after Thailand closed the area for the safety of both nations' citizens and tourists.