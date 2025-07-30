Thai Defence Ministry confirms drone presence over Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani, suspected of disrupting Thai operations

Acting Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit revealed that Thai military officers used anti-drone measures against an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted flying over Wing 21 base in Ubon Ratchathani Province earlier on Wednesday.

An initial investigation showed that the drone was not equipped with a camera. Nattaphon stated that, at present, authorities are unable to determine the origin or purpose of the drone, with no clear indicators found.

Nattaphon expressed his belief that the drone was likely intended for disruptive purposes. While the drone was not directly targeting specific locations, it could still provide coordinates for potential future operations. Additionally, flying drones near an airport could hinder aircraft take-offs and landings, particularly affecting military fighter jets—a potential operation obstruction.