CAAT bans drone flying nationwide until August 15

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Wednesday issued an urgent announcement prohibiting all drone activity across the country until 15 August 2025, or until a new order is issued.
According to the announcement, the ban applies to all types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and all areas nationwide. The only exception is for authorised security agencies.
The CAAT said the temporary restriction was issued for security reasons amid heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Legal authority and penalties
CAAT Director Manat Chavanaprayoon stated that the ban is supported by national security laws, which empower the CAAT to suspend UAV operations if they pose a threat to public safety or national security.
Violators will be prosecuted under the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497 (1954) and face:
He added that military officers are authorised to shoot down drones that breach the order.
The CAAT is encouraging the public to report any drone activity during the ban period. Reports can be made via the following channels:
- CAAT UAV Standards and Technology Division
Tel: 02-568-8851
Email: [email protected]
- Anti-Drone Centre, Metropolitan Police Bureau
Tel: 02-126-7846
Email: [email protected]
- Nearest police station or military base