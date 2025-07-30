CAAT bans drone flying nationwide until August 15

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30, 2025

CAAT bans all drones nationwide until August 15 due to Thai-Cambodian border tensions; violators face fines, jail time, and possible drone seizure.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Wednesday issued an urgent announcement prohibiting all drone activity across the country until 15 August 2025, or until a new order is issued.

Nationwide ban covers all UAVs except for security agencies

According to the announcement, the ban applies to all types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and all areas nationwide. The only exception is for authorised security agencies.

The CAAT said the temporary restriction was issued for security reasons amid heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Legal authority and penalties

CAAT Director Manat Chavanaprayoon stated that the ban is supported by national security laws, which empower the CAAT to suspend UAV operations if they pose a threat to public safety or national security.

Violators will be prosecuted under the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497 (1954) and face:

  • Up to one year in prison, or
  • A fine of up to 40,000 baht, or
  • Both penalties

He added that military officers are authorised to shoot down drones that breach the order.

Public urged to report violations

The CAAT is encouraging the public to report any drone activity during the ban period. Reports can be made via the following channels:

- CAAT UAV Standards and Technology Division

 Tel: 02-568-8851

 Email: [email protected]

- Anti-Drone Centre, Metropolitan Police Bureau

 Tel: 02-126-7846

 Email: [email protected]

- Nearest police station or military base
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy