CAAT bans drone flying nationwide until August 15

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Wednesday issued an urgent announcement prohibiting all drone activity across the country until 15 August 2025, or until a new order is issued.

Nationwide ban covers all UAVs except for security agencies

According to the announcement, the ban applies to all types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and all areas nationwide. The only exception is for authorised security agencies.

The CAAT said the temporary restriction was issued for security reasons amid heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Legal authority and penalties